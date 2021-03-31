Chronologic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $248,008.37 and $133.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00050260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00635794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Chronologic

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

