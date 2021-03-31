Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $690,993.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

