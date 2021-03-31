Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.