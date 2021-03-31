Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,346.05. 3,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,289.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,036.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,224.34.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

