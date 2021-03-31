Circle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $129.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

