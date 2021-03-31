Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.69.

SIVB stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,817. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.34. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

