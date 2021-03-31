Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

