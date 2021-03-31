Citigroup Boosts Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target to $30.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Apria stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 7,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,910. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

