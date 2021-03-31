Citigroup Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $187.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Chubb stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.01. 121,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,743. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

