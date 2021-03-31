Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,969 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 411.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $287.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

