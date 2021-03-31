Citigroup Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s current price.

INNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

INNV stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.10. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

