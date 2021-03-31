Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz Sells 1,110 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTXS stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

