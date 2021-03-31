City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Holdings Trimmed by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in City were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its holdings in City by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

