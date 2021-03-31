Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

