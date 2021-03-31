Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Codexis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,845. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Codexis has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

