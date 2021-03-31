CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CohBar stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several brokerages have commented on CWBR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Earnings History for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Comments


