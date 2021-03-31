Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of MIE opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile
