Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.