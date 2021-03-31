Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

PSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF)

