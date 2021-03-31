Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

