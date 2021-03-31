Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit