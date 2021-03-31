Colliers Securities Weighs in on AstroNova, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AstroNova in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the business services provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for AstroNova’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ALOT opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of -108.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.