Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,778 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of SLY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.11. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,003. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

