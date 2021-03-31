Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $121.56. 25,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.