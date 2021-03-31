Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $25.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $661.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.90. The company has a market capitalization of $634.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

