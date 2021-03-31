Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. AT&T comprises 0.7% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 927,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.