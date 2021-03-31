Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,950 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.