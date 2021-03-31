Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,921 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 952,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 249,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

