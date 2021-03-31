Colony Group LLC Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 928 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $243.23 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

