Colony Group LLC Sells 579 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

