Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

