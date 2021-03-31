Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Shares of JCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,300. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

