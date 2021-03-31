Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $6.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CYH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 5,333,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.