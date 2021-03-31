Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $6.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
CYH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 5,333,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.09.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
