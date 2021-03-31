Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

