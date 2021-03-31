Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 52,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,785. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.