Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWCO opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $203.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

