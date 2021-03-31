Contrasting Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Atlas alerts:

This table compares Atlas and Safe Bulkers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 3.00 $439.10 million $0.78 17.63 Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 1.28 $16.04 million $0.05 49.60

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Atlas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Safe Bulkers -8.52% -3.64% -1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50 Safe Bulkers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $2.08, indicating a potential downside of 15.99%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Safe Bulkers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Safe Bulkers on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.