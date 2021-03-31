Contrasting STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STORE Capital and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.35 $284.98 million $1.99 16.75 Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.03 $72.62 million $1.39 19.73

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for STORE Capital and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50

STORE Capital presently has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STORE Capital and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53% Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99%

Dividends

STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

STORE Capital beats Four Corners Property Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

