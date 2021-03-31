CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 72,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,544. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.71.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

