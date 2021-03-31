Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

