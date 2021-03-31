CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CSGP opened at $799.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $845.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a one year low of $520.17 and a one year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

