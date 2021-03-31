Cowen Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $210.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $183.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $182.10 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $184.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

