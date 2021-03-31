CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 325,500 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,166. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit