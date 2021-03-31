CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the February 28th total of 325,500 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,166. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $167.82 million, a P/E ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

