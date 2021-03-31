Credit Suisse Group Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Envista has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,317 shares of company stock worth $6,940,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

