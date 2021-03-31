Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CS opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 151,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

