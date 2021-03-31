Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Crescent Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.11.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $53,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Crescent Acquisition
Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.