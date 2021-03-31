Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ CRSA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. Crescent Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $53,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $7,436,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 211,824 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

