Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Earnings History for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit