Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.