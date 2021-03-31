Critical Contrast: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) versus Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Histogen and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 13 0 2.93

Histogen currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.48%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.98%. Given Histogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen N/A -94.83% -69.03% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.81% -27.52%

Risk and Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Histogen and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $21.72 million 1.86 -$11.39 million N/A N/A Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.27 million ($1.58) -27.43

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Histogen beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation. Histogen Inc. is headquartered San Diego, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

