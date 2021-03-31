Critical Survey: POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POLA Orbis and Shimizu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLA Orbis $2.02 billion 2.18 $181.19 million $0.85 23.39 Shimizu $15.62 billion 0.43 $910.60 million N/A N/A

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than POLA Orbis.

Profitability

This table compares POLA Orbis and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLA Orbis 2.98% 5.08% 4.25% Shimizu 5.80% 11.84% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for POLA Orbis and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Shimizu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Shimizu beats POLA Orbis on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

