Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $193.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.