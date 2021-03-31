Crust (CRU) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $133.38 million and $14.63 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $82.13 or 0.00138339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001399 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

